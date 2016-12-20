Dodgeball opportunity not to be missed

North Lincolnshire Council is offering teachers, youth workers, coaches and community volunteers the opportunity to gain the Dodgeball Level 1 Award.

The one-day course, accredited by the UK Dodgeball Association, will take place on Saturday January 21 at the Grange Farm Community Centre in Scunthorpe from 10am to 4pm.

Participants will learn how to safely deliver a dodgeball session, how to make them inclusive and how to create a positive environment in their sessions.

The course costs just £60 but spaces are limited. To book your place, please contact the Sports, Play and Community Development team community.recreation@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 297270.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This introductory course is ideal for those looking to set up a dodgeball session or for a PE teacher wanting to incorporate it into their lessons. You’ll learn the rules of this exciting sport so people of different ages and abilities can enjoy it safely.”

For more information, please visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/leisure/community-sports.