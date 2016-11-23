Display of magical Christmas trees brings festive joy at hospice

A family event displaying over 80 beautifully decorated Christmas trees along with live magical music will bring Christmas cheer to all.

The Rotary Club of Scunthorpe is hosting its 11th annual Festival Of Christmas Trees event in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice and over the years £42,000 has been raised for the charity on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe.

This year will see 20 musical and drama groups performing live throughout and three evening concerts including Merry Melodies, Shower Singers and the “Scratch Messiah” Concert which will include around 100 singers and musicians performing.

George Jefferson, festival organiser on behalf of the Scunthorpe Rotary Club, said: “We support the hospice because it’s a local charity giving fantastic vital care for those who need it most. We are really excited about this year’s event because it will be even better than ever before with three exciting festive evening concerts which aren’t to be missed.

“It will be a magical curtain raiser for the whole family who can enjoy a veritable forest of illuminated Christmas trees decorated by businesses, schools and charities and watch entertainment such as a musical adaptation of a children’s book A Bagful of Stars.”

Karen Griffiths, chief executive of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to community groups such as The Rotary Club of Scunthorpe because without their dedication and organisation, events such as this one wouldn’t be as successful in not only bringing festive cheer to the whole family, but in also raising vital funds for local people with life-limiting illnesses.”

The event runs across five days in December- Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 at Old Brumby United Church on Ashby Road in Scunthorpe. Opening times are: Friday and Saturdays 10.30am to 5.30pm and Sundays noon to 4pm. Entry is free and donations are invited for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

A Musical Adaptation of A Bagful Of Stars (a brand new children’s story book published by the Rotary Club of Scunthorpe in 2015) takes place on Saturday, December 3, at 11.30am. The Scratch Messiah Concert with a choir, orchestra and soloists takes place on the same Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 on the door.

Merry Melodies takes place on Wednesday, December 7, at 7pm including guests Jopsox and Carillion. Tickets are £5 on the door.

The Shower Singers community choir concert takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 7pm. Tickets are £5 on the door.

All concerts take place at Old Brumby United Church.

For more information Click here and click on the events calendar.