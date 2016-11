A digger was set alight in an arson attack in Doncaster.

The fire was discovered on North Gate, Mexborough, at 1.15am today.

Last night firefighters were also called out to Mexborough after a motorbike was set alight on Addison Road.

A Subaru Forester was torched on Park Crescent, Warmsworth, Doncaster, at 10.30pm.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.