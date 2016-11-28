Did you see attempted South Yorkshire robbery?

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from you if you witnessed an attempted robbery of a man.

At around 7pm on Thursday November 17 it is reported a 31-year-old man was walking home from work, heading from the interchange out of town toward Kimberworth.

He became aware of two men following him and, when he reached Bradgate Park, one of the men is believed to have jumped in front of him, punching him in the face.

The other man is alleged to have tripped the 31-year-old over, causing him to fall to the floor. The victim suffered minor facial injuries.

It is reported that one of the men asked the victim to empty his pockets, but he was able to run to Tesco Express on Upper Wortley Road and raise the alarm.

One of the suspects is described as being white, around 20 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, with a dark beard. He was believed to be wearing a white hooded top with his hood up.

The other suspect is described as being white and was reportedly wearing a blue tracksuit. Did you see this attempted robbery? Did you see men matching this description in the area that evening?

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 7 of 18 November 2016 or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.