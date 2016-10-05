Did Accrington Stanley take just TWO FANS to cup game in Chesterfield?

Accrington Stanley's 4-1 win over Chesterfield in the much-derided Checkatrade Trophy may have been watched by just TWO away supporters, according to figures.

Statistics released by a campaign group opposed to the competition - which replaces the old Johnstone Paints Trophy and sees U23 academy sides from Premiership and the Championship taking part - say just two Stanley supporters may have been there to witness Tuesday's victory at Chesterfield's Proact Stadium.

Against League 3, which describes itself as "a campaign against B Teams entering the pyramid or first team cups" and "raising awareness on issues facing lower leagues" tweeted a set of figures showing the attendances at all last night's games, including the number of away supporters at each fixture.

The North B group clash between Accrington and the Spireites attracted a crowd of just 964, with Against League 3 posting the figure "2?" in the away fans' attendance column.

But Chesterfield rejected the figure, tweeting: "There were certainly more than two Accy fans here, no figure as they were housed in the home stand."

The competition has been plagued by low attendances and negative headlines since kicking off for the first time this season.

Last night's fixtures saw Portsmouth record their lowest home attendance since 1945 with just 1,355 fans turning up to watch their game with Reading U23s.

Barnet welcomed just 457 for their game against Norwich U23s while locally Sheffield United's game with Walsall attracted just 2,619 supporters and Doncaster Rovers win over Derby County U23s saw a paltry 1,515 through the turnstiles.

