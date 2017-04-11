Devon’s new role with Prince’s Trust team

A young woman who completed a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team programme then volunteered on another, is the first apprentice within the joint Prince’s Trust Team Programme.

This initiative between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, is the first in the country to employ an apprentice.

Devon Hazeldine finished the 12-week Fire and Rescue course in 2016, then volunteered on the next programme to further improve her confidence and team working skills.

She competed against three other people and was interviewed, to gain her new position.

South Yorkshire Police will employ Devon, with a focus on the work placements that are offered as part of the programme.

Within her role, Devon will liaise between businesses and young people on the course, to ensure they get the most relevant work experience for them to utilise their skills.

Devon said: ‘Through doing the Prince’s Trust Team programme I have learned new skills and gained qualifications that are transferrable to a number of roles.

“I have new-found confidence and my people skills have developed, which has helped me secure the apprenticeship with South Yorkshire police.

“I look forward to continuing to learn new skills and experiences, which will enhance further job opportunities.”

Temporary Chief Inspector Jenny Lax, who leads on the Prince’s Trust from South Yorkshire Police, said: ‘I am delighted we have been able to provide the opportunity to Devon to work as an apprentice for us in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, to support the joint delivery of the Prince’s Trust Team programme in South Yorkshire.

“Devon has a good insight into the programme as both a student and a volunteer and this experience will prove invaluable in her support for other young people, as well as building her own confidence in her new employment.”

Station Manager Spencer Rowland, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: ‘I’m thrilled to hear that Devon has successfully secured an apprenticeship with South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s Prince’s Trust team.

“The co-delivered programme aims at improving the lives of young people in South Yorkshire.

It demonstrates that young people not in education, employment or training can still achieve so much when provided with a little help.

‘I’m sure that Devon will prove to be a great asset to the team.”

The next courses start on May 8 in Rotherham and May 15 in Barnsley. Anybody who might be interested in joining them should e-mail princestrust@syfire.gov.uk

Courses are to start in Sheffield from September.