Determined ‘mudders’ train for charity event

A band of 45 ‘mudders’ are set to pit their wits, stamina and fitness as they battle their way round a 12-mile course in aid of Scunthorpe hospital.

The bunch of fitness enthusiasts, who are aged between 17 and 59, are hard in training for the Tough Mudder which is being held at Grantham’s Belvoir Castle on Sunday May 21.

Calling themselves Pinky’s mudders, they have set their sights on raising money for The Health Tree Foundation’s (HTF) Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal which aims to raise £150,000.

Putting the team through their paces is director of Pinky’s Fitness Hayley Thompson, who is also the community champion for the HTF. She said: “The obstacle course is designed to drag people out of their comfort zone by testing physical strength, stamina, and mental grit. It’s a challenge that emphasises teamwork, camaraderie, and accomplishing something as tough as themselves.”

She said most of the team have taken part in previous Tough Mudders but this year wanted to make an impact, get a bigger team and raise money for a local cause.

Supporting the team this year are the managers of the Old Farm House pub on Doncaster Road. Six members of staff including two managers will be taking part to raise funds for the appeal.

Hayley added: “We all know someone who has unfortunately been through the horrendous pain of losing a baby to stillbirth, so we wanted to help make a difference to families who tragically have to go through this.”

The team is appealing to local bus companies to kindly help them get to the event which is being held at Belvoir Castle Grantham.

If you would like to help the team get to the event, or would like any information on the appeal please contact community champion Hayley Thompson on 03033 305672 or email: Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net