Denise secures top job in charge of North Lincolnshire Council

Denise Hyde has been appointed as the new Executive Director, People and Transformation at North Lincolnshire Council.

The appointment is the first part of a major restructure of the council senior management that will save around £850,000 and enable it to meet key challenges.

Denise is currently Director of People at the council and comes with a wealth of experience having successfully led the council to achieve good and outstanding results in adult and children’s services.

Key achievements include:

Most schools (93%) have been judged good or outstanding at inspection - placing North Lincolnshire 29th out of 151 local authorities in England

Top rated children’s social care

High performing adult social care

All regulatory services for children and adults rated as good or outstanding

North Lincolnshire is the most improved area in England over the past three years for improving top grades in GCSE English and mathematics

Denise will start her new job by 1 November 2016.

The two new executive directors will replace the Chief Executive and three other senior management posts.

Denise Hyde, Director of People at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m delighted to be appointed to the post of Executive Director, People and Transformation, and look forward to working with all involved to enable North Lincolnshire to be the best place to live, work, visit and invest.

Rob Waltham, Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Denise comes with an excellent track record of success and is nationally recognised as an outstanding leader. I am confident that Denise will deliver for our residents and do a great job in helping the council move to the next level.

“While Denise has been with the council, we have seen some fantastic successes in education, children’s and adult social care – many of which have received national recognition. North Lincolnshire is a top performing council and I am confident that with Denise at the helm, we can achieve even greater things.

“The new look council will be more commercially focussed and rightly so. We need to maximise on opportunities to generate more income to meet future financial challenges and continue to deliver to our residents.”

The council is also seeking a new Executive Director, Commercial to complete the first tier of the new senior management structure. Details will be advertised soon.