Delve in to the Yorkshire Man of Steel project at Rotherham exhibition

You may have heard of the ‘Yorkshire Man of Steel’, but now you can find out all about the project at a newly formed exhibition.

“Making the Man of Steel” explores all that lies behind the Yorkshire Man of Steel initiative.

Its links to Rotherham’s steel and coal heritage are examined, with a look at the new technologies that will play a part in the creation of the iconic sculpture.

The exhibition, which is open now at Rotherham’s Clifton Park Museum and runs until May 21, 2017, is the result of combined effort linking Rotherham Council’s Heritage Services and the Yorkshire Man of Steel Project.

Coun Taiba Yasseen, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Working and Cultural Services, said: “The objects within the exhibition focus around both historic and current innovation in Rotherham, exploring the region’s coal and steel heritage as well as new technology.

“The themes of the past, present and future are represented in the exhibition’s exploration of our industrial traditions.

“You can find out what inspired the Yorkshire Man of Steel. With its links to Rotherham’s industrial heritage, Clifton Park Museum is the perfect setting for this new exhibition.”

View Man of Steel objects from small maquettes to miniature cannons, and items from Rotherham’s industrial past such as steel worker’s and miner’s uniforms, clogs and billy can.