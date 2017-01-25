Delicious free spring roll offered at China Palace in Epworth

A Chinese takeaway that opened in Epworth in November 2015 has two familiar faces serving the same tasty food as they always did.

China Palace restaurant had long been a fixture in Queen Street in the town, but owners Vivian and Jack Xue, sold the eatery and moved to number nine High Street after commissioning local firm - WPF Development - to turn a former furniture store on the site into a newly refurbished takeaway bearing the same name.

As a thank you to its loyal customers and also for our readers, the couple have agreed to offer a spring roll worth £2.10 on orders of £5 or more in exchange for the coupon you’ll find on page q14 of the January 19 edition of the Epworth Bells.

Simply go into the takeaway anytime after 5pm until late and exchange your coupon for your tasty treat when you order.

Co-owner, Vivian Xue, said: “This is our way of giving something back to customers. Everyone is welcome to come along and try our food with the added bonus that they can get a spring roll on orders over £5.

“We had a lot of loyal customers who used to visit us in Queen Street and we would like to welcome them back along with new customers. The food is the same and will be cooked in our brand new kitchen.”

Food includes such mouthwatering treats as crispy duck, spare ribs, dim sum and rice mix.

The offer lasts from Thursday, January 19, to Wednesday, January 26.

Following a major refurbishment project on the listed building by development firm WPF Developments, of Sandtoft, China Palace takeaway opened its doors to welcome everyone from the community.

WPF Development managing director Wayne Stead, said the building - which had been empty for 18 months - was turned into a modern fast food outlet while adhering to stringent listed building guidelines imposed by North Lincolnshire Council’s Conservation Department.

He added: “This is a really nice building. We have had to put back the original windows, but we have put on a new roof and built a 1.5 metre extension.”

Vivian, who runs the takeaway along with her husband, added: “We urge people to visit us. Everything’s built to the highest standards and we’re sure the food will reflect our new home.” ¶