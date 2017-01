There are delays of up to 60 minutes on a number of Doncaster rail services this morning, due to a person being hit by a train.

A person has been hit by a train between Retford and Newark North Gate, blocking all lines between the stations.

As a result trains running between Doncaster and Grantham may be delayed by up to 60 minutes.

There is currently no estimate for when the line will reopen, however it is expected that disruption will continue until approximately 11am.