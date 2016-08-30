Delays on Doncaster motorway due to two-vehicle smash

There is currently one lane closed on a Doncaster stretch of motorway, following a collision involving a motorbike and a lorry.

There is currently one lane closed, queuing traffic and long delays on A1(M) southbound between J37, A635 (Marr) and J36 A630 Warmsworth Road, as a result of the accident.

There is also congestion on A1 to Wentbridge South.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been involved in the collision.