Delays for Doncaster travellers after freight train fire

Doncaster rail passengers are advised to expect disruption to train services until 6pm tonight after a freight train caught fire.

A statement from National Rail said: “A fire on a freight train between Retford and Doncaster means trains cannot run between these stations.

“The line from Doncaster towards Retford has reopened and trains in this direction are returning to normal, however delays of up to 60 minutes may still occur.

“Virgin Trains East Coast and Grand Central passengers may use each others services on reasonable routes.

Virgin Trains East Coast passengers may use CrossCountry on northbound services from Doncaster, East Midlands Trains to and from London St Pancras International and Northern between Leeds and Wakefield and Retford and Sheffield.”

Passengers are also advised to get updates on the incident by following #Doncaster on Twitter.