Decision delayed on 650 houses for Doncaster village

Councillors will visit the site of a proposed controversial housing development before making a decision.

Outline planning permission was sought for a residential development on land to the east of Mere Lane, Edenthorpe.

The applicant, Hallam Land Management, had hoped that the development could create approximately 650 homes, providing a mix of housing types.

However, local residents and councillors were unconvinced by the plan, which was put before the local authorities planning committee yesterday afternoon.

The site falls within the Countryside Policy Area, which means that development would not usually be allowed there, but officers said the need for housing across the borough meant the land should be made available.

As part of the plan, a new access road in to the site would be built from the A630 via a new roundabout. The proposed layout also showed potential space for a new primary school.

The proposal was met with 287 objections from residents, who were concerned about a number of things including the loss of the countryside, traffic congestion and the impact on local services such as doctor’s surgeries and current education providers.

Edenthorpe and Armthorpe Parish councils also both rejected the plan, with each concerned that the development would narrow the boundaries between the two areas.

Speaking on behalf of local people, many who attended the meeting, Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward councillor Andrea Robinson said: “This proposal is detached from Edenthorpe, it could be called Eden-Arm, not Edenthorpe. It will be doomsday if this proposal goes ahead.”

She received a round of applause when she finished speaking.

Although the plan was recommended for approval, all committee members voted to visit the site before making a final decision. The site visit is expected to take place next month.