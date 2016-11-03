Dearne Valley set to fall silent for Remembrance Sunday

The region will fall silent this weekend as residents across the Dearne Valley will join the nation in honouring its war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Towns and villages across South Yorkshire are set to come together to pay respect to servicemen and women, with remembrance events.

A parade will form at the Mexborough Police Station car park in Adwick Road to leave at 10.15am along Doncaster Road towards the war memorial in Castle Hills Park.

Pam Chambers, poppy organiser for the Royal British Legion, will be available for people to collect their wreaths for the ceremony.

Members of the public are asked to gather well in advance of the service start time at 10.50am.

Over in Swinton a service will take place at St Margaret’s Church at 10am prior to a march towards the nearby war memorial at 11am.

St Thomas’s Church in Kilnhurst will host a service at 10am before a tribute at the memorial at 11am.

A parade will form in Wath outside the Burlington Club for a march at 9.30am towards All Saints’ Church for a 10am service and an act of remembrance at 11am.

Frank Knapton MBE, spokesman for the Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Members of the public are warmly encouraged to pay their respects at these events, purchase their poppy, and wear it with great pride before and at the various services.”

There are a wide range of other remembrance events taking place across the region.

Over in Dodworth, Barnsley, members of the public are asked to muster at Dodworth Miners Welfare Club at 10.30am for a march to the village war memorial. A service will be held at St Paul’s Church in Rotherham town centre at 10.30am.

*The Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst branch of the Royal British Legion meets at the LNER Club in Swinton on the third Sunday of each month at 11am.

Mr Knapton said: “If you have an interest in the objectives of the legion and want to help and support for those who have served and their families, come and join us.”