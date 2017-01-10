DEADLINE: Parents need to apply for their child’s school place by Sunday

Parents with children aged three to four year olds can now apply to the council for their school place starting in September 2017.

If your child was born between 1 September 2012 and 31 August 2013 you must apply for their school place now.

You can apply online and find out more details at: www.northlincs.gov.uk/schooladmissions.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families and Learning, said: “Parents only have a few days left to apply for their child’s school place for Reception in September 2017. If parents don’t apply this could result in their children not being allocated a place at their preferred school.

“We would encourage parents to apply as soon as possible and provide their preferences of schools that they would like their child to attend. It is quick and easy to do this online.

“We like to see as many children as possible going to a school of their choice. However, this is not always possible, but we will do all we can to try accommodate parents’ wishes.”