Darron Januszkiewicz Memorial Fund looks to tick past £10,000 mark with final Doncaster fundraiser

A fundraiser to help a Sheffield hospital, run by the family of a man killed in a one-punch attack, is on the final stretch.

Darron Januszkiewicz's family hopes to hand over a £10,000 cheque to Royal Hallamshire Hospital representatives after the final event of the fundraiser tomorrow at Askern Welfare Club.

They already have more than £8,000 in the bank after a sponsored walk and charity football match, and Darron's brother Michael is confident the £10,000 mark will be passed tomorrow.

"Without a doubt, we'll have more than £10,000 by the time the night's finished," he said.

"Loads of people are saying they'll donate on the night.

"There has been a flurry of activity."

The neurological unit at the hospital cared for Darron in his final days last May. He was 35.

It's events like the Darron Januszkiewicz Memorial Fund, his family say, that will mean his name lives on.

Michael was overwhelmed at the response from the communities of Askern, Norton, Campsall and Sutton.

"It's incredible to think we've raised so much," the Arundel Road, Norton man said.

"It's absolutely fantastic."

Tomorrow's event gets under way at 7.30pm.

There's food, a live band, disco and 'daft little games', according to Michael.

Comedy singer Richard Le Vell, who went to school with Darron, will emcee.

"He has come up from Kent, and isn't charging us a penny," Michael said.

A Sheffield Wednesday shirt and tickets to a United match will be up for grabs on the night, along with a hotel stay and a bottle of vodka.

The raffle draw will be broadcast on Facebook.