Daredevils feel the heat in Sheffield Halloween fire walk

Daredevils faced their fears and hot-footed it across 15ft of smoldering coal as part of a frightening Halloween charity fire walk for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The event on Sunday at Meadowhall, saw over 50 people cheered on by family, friends and shoppers who watched from the side.

Among the participants who plucked up the courage to barefoot it across the burning embers were five year old Bluebell Wood child, Callum Edwards, Bluebell Wood siblings, parents, care staff and Centre Director of Meadowhall, Darren Pearce.

Nadia Edwards, mum to Callum who receives care at Bluebell Wood said: “It was amazing and seeing the children do it was incredible.

“After I’d finished, the first thing I thought was, “I want do it again”. It’s the first fundraising event I’ve done, and I would love to do something like this again.”

Amy Panton, Sibling Support Worker who also took on the fire walk said: “I’m really proud to say that I’ve done it and the siblings were amazing. They all had a go at least twice.

“One of the children was a little bit nervous about walking on the coals but she was so excited when she’d done it, she wanted to try again. It’s been brilliant and everyone really enjoyed it.”

Meadowhall Centre Director, Darren Pearce said: “The Fire Walk has been such a highly anticipated event, it’s an incredibly exciting and innovative way to raise funds for Bluebell Wood. It was an exhilarating experience which I really enjoyed taking part in.”

Jo Berry, Events Fundraiser said: “This was our first ever Fire Walk and it was great fun. It was so wonderful to see so many people supporting the event.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone who braved the challenge and we’re hoping to raise an incredible £10,000.

“The money raised really does make a difference and helps us support children, young people and their families during the toughest of times.”

It costs more than £4m to run Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, providing support both at the hospice and in the community. To help Bluebell Wood make more memories for the 250 children they care for, please Click here