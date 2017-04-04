Dangerous Doncaster driver jailed after smashing into cars during high speed police chase

A dangerous Doncaster driver who fled police at high speed before crashing into other motorists has been jailed.

Dad-of-two Thomas Miller, aged 25, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, was berated by Judge David Dixon for his ‘truly awful driving’.

The defendant came to an abrupt stop smashing into three cars just outside Doncaster town centre on Sunday, March 5.

Miller, who sobbed in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court throughout his hearing, was jailed for two years and five months.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting said: “At around 11.13pm, police saw a car being driven erratically over and undertaking on Trafford Way.

“Police urged the defendant to pull over but he sped off later going around 60mph in a 4omph zone running several red lights.

“He came to a stop hitting three cars. People in those cars suffered whiplash and cuts to the head.”

The court heard how Miller was given a suspended sentence for attempted robbery in January 2015 and has 29 convictions from 50 offences.

Sentencing Miller, Judge Dixon said:“Last year you were given a golden opportunity when many others would have been sent to prison.

“You have not taken that opportunity, you have had chance after chance after chance and I have no choice but to give a custodial sentence. This was truly awful driving.”

Christopher Brewin, defending, said Miller was a ‘marked man’ and was ‘deeply remorseful’ for his actions on that day.

Miller was also sentenced for handling stolen goods.

The court was told the defendant bought a stolen specialist mountain bike on the cheap worth £1,600.

Miller travelled to Sheffield and met a buyer inside the city’s train station ‘knowing the bike was stolen’ and tried to sell it on through Facebook.

Miller pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and handling stolen goods at an earlier hearing.

