‘Danger’ quad driver breaks South Yorkshire girl’s leg

South Yorkshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses after two teen girls were hit by a quad bike.

The 13-year-olds were hit around 2pm on Friday October 28 on Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

“It is thought a man was riding a black and yellow quad bike dangerously around the area before he hit the girls," confirmed a Force spokesman.

“One of the girls sustained a broken leg from the incident along with other minor injuries.”

A 24-year-old man, interviewed by police in relation to the incident, has been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with in formation is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 636 of October 28.