Dancing policeman steals the show at the St Ledger Festival in South Yorkshire

This is the moment a dancing police officer stole the show with his dance moves - right in the middle of the St Ledger Festival.
The police officer delighted festival-goers at the racing festival in Doncaster with his moves, where he was on duty yesterday.
In the video, posted by SYP Specials, the officer can be seen strutting to a cover of Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' in front of cheering revellers.
The singer even changes the lyrics of the popular song, saying: "You're the hottest cop in this place."
In the video, the policeman dances along to the song before taking off his helmet and using it as a dancing prop in front of the cheering crowd.
A man in a cream suit then decides to get involved and embraces the officer for a hug before joining him for a waltz and a spin.
The brilliant video was shared by SYP Specials on Twitter as well as South Yorkshire Police who said: "No blurred lines here. Our man's got the moves!"