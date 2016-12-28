Dames and dollybirds race through the Isle...

Search

27 Dec 2016....Male customers of the Cross Keys pub in the village of Wroot near Doncaster don their best drag outfits for the annual charity 'drag race' through the village. Picture Scott Merrylees

Cross dressers raised laughs, and charity cash, as they dashed through the streets of Wroot.

The annual drag race was a colourful affair as husbands, dads and sons - and their friends, found their feminine side in wigs and high heels. For Dave Dixon, the landlord of the Cross Keys pub where it all begins, the dress-up day was his first, as he moved to the pub four months ago. He said: “We had Spice Girls, a netball team and all sorts. I had a Mrs Merton theme going on...” Team Verrico held a bake sale, and proceeds topped £200.

