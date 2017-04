A cyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis after a crash at a busy South Yorkshire junction.

The 55-year-old was involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo at the junction of Warmsworth Road and Oswin Avenue, Warmsworth, at 6.20pm yesterday.

He was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis but a scan revealed he was not seriously hurt.

The crash cashed traffic problems, with buses diverted while emergency serviced dealt with the incident.