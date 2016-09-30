Cycling challenge for novice in aid of charity

Tackling a challenge of a lifetime was a young Isle man who recently completed a sponsored bike ride covering the length of Britain.

Luke Mason, 23, from Crowle, would not class himself as a keen cyclist - far from it - but he managed to pedal 969 miles in nine days travelling between Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats at the top of Scotland.

A former North Axholme School pupil, Luke went on to study at John Leggott College in Scunthorpe before gaining a degree in mathematics at Birmingham University and he is now a chartered acccountant working for Deloittes Accountancy in London.

Mum Jackie said: “He enjoys keeping fit at the gym but apart from a few miles on his bike he had never done any serious cycling before.

“Luke however likes a challenge so decided he would like to participate in his company’s firm, Deloittes, Ride across Britain challenge.

“That’s 969 miles, over nine days, cycling over 100 miles a day, the furthest being 127 miles in one day, camping en route, to raise money for the British Paralympic Association, which being a keen sportsman Luke was happy to participate in.”

She added: “Since he only bought a road bike a few weeks before, this was a huge challenge for him.

“Spurred on by the fact that he had to raise at least £900 to participate and knowing that the funds were going to go to the British Paralympic Association to help take the atheletes to Rio 2016 he decided he would face the challenge or as Luke said ‘I am going to tackle the beast’.”

Luke explained that his highest points were days three and six which he really enjoyed, but he struggled on days eight and nine, day eight being his longest day, 127 miles, as his right knee, not used to doing so much pedalling, was giving him shooting pains every time he had to put pressure on it.

His mum added: “He then had to be dosed up on paracetamol. His bum, well creamed, also took a huge battering!

“Luke finished ‘the beast’ on Sunday September 18 and he had the biggest smile on his face, crossing the finishing line.

“Me, his dad Neil, brothers Robert and Oliver and grandparents Colin and Mirlwyn Snell are hugely proud of him for his achievement.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Luke can do so by visiting his Virgin Money Giving donation page.

Just type his name into ths search engine on the home page.