Customers shock and sadness as iconic Doncaster florist Tom Wood closes down

Customers have reacted with shock and sadness following the closure of an iconic Doncaster town centre florist's shop after 84 years.

Tom Wood, which has traded from the same premises in Printing Office Street since 1933, shut down in a shock move earlier this week and customers and staff past and present have been quick to mourn its passing.

Posting on Facebook, Carol French, wrote: "So sad what a shame. Supermarkets may be cheaper but I can promise you they don't care like the family business that knows its locals.

"When I lived away from Doncaster if I wanted to send flowers i knew I could trust Tom Wood to give the best in service and goods."

Andrew Tweedale wrote: "I'm really saddened to hear this. It's the loss of a good business."

Debbie Allan added: "Sooooo sorry to see another family business closing down in Doncaster. I've had some beautiful flowers from Tom Woods over the years."

Tara Upton posted: "Awwww that is really sad news.This is really bad news for Doncaster."

And Iain Gilbert commented: "Sad to see another independent retailer going under. Smedley's next door to them went not so long ago. Along with Outram's on Carr House Road and Butler's on Silver Street. Soon all there'll be is pound shops, charity shops, bookies and pubs."

The windows of the shop, which was run by four generations of the Wood family during its history, have been covered and doors locked.

An announcement revealing the closure was posted on the Tom Wood Facebook page earlier in the week which read: "It is with great regret that we have had to close after 84 years of business. Thank you so much to all our customers - we really appreciate your support and friendship. Best wishes to you all, James and family."

The family run firm has been a familiar sight to generations of shoppers with its vintage vehicles delivering flowers far and wide as part of the global Interflora service - which original owner Tom Wood helped to establish.

Sandra Blakemore said the shop specialised in the "personal touch" and wrote: "I bought a small bunch of flowers for a friend who was in hospital and they were doing a delivery that morning and took them for me free of charge .What a shame, supermarkets don't have the personal touch."

Former employee Linda Foster commented: "Fond memories as my first job was here in the office, when I left school in about 1962 I loved it there and can still remember the beautiful smell of the flowers and plants in the shop. Lovely family!"

And fellow co-worker Tracey Hilton wrote: "So very sad. I worked from leaving school until having my first baby. I was there for their 50th anniversary. So very sad."

And Yvonne Cooke posted: "I worked there 1958+ when it was two shops - flowers and veg. I got £2 ,4 shillings and 6 pence - I enjoyed it!"