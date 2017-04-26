Custody visitors wanted to check on South Yorkshire Police cells

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner is recruiting custody visitors to inspect police cells across the county.

They will be expected to check on the treatment of prisoners in police custody, the conditions in which they are held and to ensure that their rights and entitlements are being observed.

Custody visitors are required to inspect custody suites twice a month for up to two hours at a time and report their findings back to the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Visits can be made at any time of the day or night.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: "Independent custody visitors must maintain their independence and impartiality. They do not take sides but look, listen and report on what they find in the custody suite.

"During a visit they will have access to the entire custody area, including the cells, detention rooms, charge rooms and medical room to check detainees have been offered their rights and entitlements under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

"They must treat everything that they see and hear on their visit as confidential.

"This is an opportunity to offer protection to both detainees and the police and reassurance to the community at large and gain an insight into the criminal justice system."

For an application form or more information visit www.southyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk or call 0114 296 4150 before the closing date of May 12.