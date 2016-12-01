Crowle schoolchildren support Operation Christmas Child

Children from St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Academy in Crowle have again supported the Samaritan’s Purse Appeal - Operation Christmas Child.

The youngsters have filled shoeboxes with fun toys, hygiene items and school equipment which were donated by the parents and the pupils.

Forty boxes in all were donated and these have been sent to children in Liberia. This area was devastated by the Ebola crisis and many youngsters there have either lost one, or both, their parents to this disease.

The children continue to raise awareness and funds for those less fortunate than themselves through collective worship and the school council. Donations from their harvest festival were sent to Epworth foodbank and Unicef.

The academy was awarded Level 2 of the Rights Respecting Schools Award (RRSA) in January this year. This recognises success in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of the school, further embedding that every child has the right to survive, to be protected, to develop and to participate.