Crowle’s little Halloween harvester is a devilish dab hand

Showing spook-tacular skill at Halloween harvesting is little Riley Brumpton who has certainly got ghoulish green fingers.

The four-year-old Crowle Primary pupil is a devilish dab hand in the garden, and in the passed has enjoyed growing potatoes, carrots and sunflowers.

Riley Brumpton of Crowle with his homegrown pumpkin

His mum Laura Brumpton said: “He wanted to grow his own pumpkin for Halloween as his dad did so when he was a little boy, we’re going to carve it for Halloween and try and make pumpkin soup.”

Riley’s dad Alan, appeared in the Epworth Bells with his homegrown pumpkin, also aged four in 1992.