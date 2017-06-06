Crowds turn out to support Sheffield charity climbers

Hundreds of people turned out for a special fundraising push at Fox Valley organised by two South Yorkshire men who are taking on the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this week.

School friends Dan Hart and Calvin Marsland, from Stocksbridge, north Sheffield, organised a special balloon release to boost their fundraising before they fly out to Tanzania on Friday (June 9) – they’re on target to raise an amazing £35,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Dan is taking on the challenge in memory of his Dad Adrian Hart and Aunty, Alison Hart and Calvin is climbing the iconic mountain in memory of his Mum Kelsey Marsland who lost her battle with cancer in 2015.

It will take them six days to complete the climb which has been organised by World Expeditions. Standing 5,895m (19,341 feet) Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain and one of the world’s most iconic climbs.

Over the last 12 months the pair have taken on challenges including the Three Peaks and Mount Snowdon and have even sold a special Mount Kili charity beer to help their fundraising target.

Friends and well wishers turned out to the balloon launch held at Fox Valley – the local Boslterstone Male Voice Choir also performed at the special event.

Calvin, aged 22, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people here wishing us well and helping us to reach our target before we set off on Friday. We want to raise as much money as possible for people who are affected by cancer. We can’t wait to get going now and are looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Dan, aged 24, added: “It was a great send off and we’d like to thank everyone who has supported us – we honestly couldn’t have done it without the amazing amount of help and support we have had.”

Centre Manager at Fox Valley, Annabel Plumtree said “It was a real pleasure to support Dan and Calvin with their challenge to raise lots of money for such a fantastic cause which obviously means so much to them both.

“They’ll be setting off this week with the best wishes of everyone on the Fox Valley team.”

Pictures show Calvin (left) and Dan (right) with the mayor of Stocksbridge Cllr Keith Davis and Dan’s son Charlie.