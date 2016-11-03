Critical inspection report finds South Yorkshire Police 'requires improvment'

Inspectors looking at how South Yorkshire Police keeps people safe and reduces crime said the force 'requires improvement'.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabularies looked at the efficiency of the force and found it has a 'limited understanding of current and future demand and workforce capability', which inspectors said is 'adversely' affecting the quality of services it provides.

HMIC said a new operating model introduced in 2015, after the last inspection, had failed to work.

Inspectors found that although the force has 'resourced' its highest priorities it has not been able to provide 'resilient call handling' and 24-hour community policing.

They found the force struggling to answer non-emergency calls from the public and said demand on officers means that 'community engagement' and 'preventative policing' is 'diminishing'.

Inspectors found that some PCSOs working in communities had been deployed to incidents elsewhere to resolve issues they did not have the powers to deal with.

The report said: "The force’s response to calls from the public is poor. The risks are deemed to be so great that the force is currently managing its call handling services as a critical incident.

"In the period leading up to the inspection, the force reported that only 30 percent of non-emergency calls were answered within the target of 30 seconds and up to 21 per cent of calls were abandoned each day.

"Frontline officers are also waiting for extended periods of time for the staff in the crime management unit to answer their calls and record reports of crime."

The report said there are a number of 'causes of concern' but that the force is developing plans to address them.

The report said: "The absence of a comprehensive workforce plan and understanding of the force's current workforce capability and capacity in South Yorkshire Police is a cause of concern, which compromises the force’s ability to match resources to demand and align workforce costs with the force budget.

"South Yorkshire Police’s limited understanding of current and likely future demand is a cause of concern, because further analysis is needed by the force to develop a complete picture of demand including under-reporting of crime, inefficient working practices which generate unnecessary demand, and greater engagement with communities and partners to more fully understand issues which may inform early intervention, prevention and problem solving opportunities.

"The absence of a coherent set of future plans in South Yorkshire Police is a cause of concern, because the financial plans are not linked to the workforce plans and the force does not have a complete understanding of future demand or workforce requirements."

At a recent question and answer event hosted by The Star and Radio Sheffield, Chief Constable Stephen Watson said he wants to invest in neighbourhood policing to get 'upstream' of problems before small issues become major problems.

He said neighbourhood policing is key to tackling and preventing crime in the future.