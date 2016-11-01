Woman charged with murdering Doncaster man

A woman has been charged with murdering a Doncaster man who was stabbed to death.

Lisa Thorpe, aged 32, of The Avenue, Bentley, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning over the death of 50-year-old John Poole.

She will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on November 29.

Mr Poole died after an attack in The Avenue, Bentley ,at around 12.30am on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital and died later that evening.

A post mortem examination established that he died as a result of a stab wound.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.