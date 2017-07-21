Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Doncaster street

Have your say

Police are hunting two men who tried to break into a Doncaster building.

The attempted burglary happened in Silver Street, Stainforth, at about 2.10am on July 16.

Police do not think anyone managed to get into the property, but witnesses saw two men running away in the direction of Water Lane.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area. Call 101 quoting incident 142 of July 16.