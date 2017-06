Humberside Police are seeking help in locating Hamish Robert Hodson who is wanted for burglary.

Twenty-eight-year-old Hamish’s last known address is David Street, Grimsby, however the force does not believe that he still lives there.

Anyone that has any information about his whereabouts should call 101 quoting crime reference 2256215.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.