WANTED: Have you seen this man? Do not approach

Officers have issued a re-appeal for help in finding 19-year-old man Thomas Edgar who is wanted by the police.

He is wanted for a number of offences over the past week and Humberside Police are concerned that his offending is escalating with further incidents being reported over the past 48 hours.

Numerous searches and arrest attempts have taken place, however he remains outstanding.

Police need the public to help by calling straight away on 999 with any information on his whereabouts. The public should not however challenge him themselves.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Miller said: “Thomas Edgar is currently Scunthorpe’s most wanted person and we are determined to ensure he is arrested. He is a violent offender linked with serious assaults, criminal damage and driving offences and there is no doubt he is causing harm to the community. Due to the serious nature of his offending we are continuing to search for him and will do so until he has been located and is in police custody. Anyone sheltering or helping Edgar from being arrested will also face arrest.

“We are determined to locate him and are urging the community to support us by reporting any information on his whereabouts immediately on 999. Alternatively people can call us via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and may even qualify for a reward if he is arrested and convicted as a result of the call.”