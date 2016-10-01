Two men stabbed in Sheffield city centre

Two men were stabbed in the city centre in the early hours of the morning.

One of the victims called police to the Tap and Barrel pub, Waingate, just after midnight.

One of the men was stabbed in the hand and the other was stabbed in the stomach. They were both taken to hospital, but neither of their injuries were life threatening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “One of the victims called police at 12.04am.

“One male had two stab wounds to his stomach, another had a stab wound to the hand which was more superficial.

“One person was detained at 12.38am.”

The road between Castlegate and Waingate was closed while officers gathered evidence from the scene, but was re-opened by 3.10am.