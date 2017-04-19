Two arrested on suspicion of Doncaster park murder

A murder probe has been launched after the death of a man who was found injured in a Doncaster park.

South Yorkshire Police said a 65-year-old man was found collapsed in Hexthorpe Park, Hexthorpe, at around 4.40am yesterday. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Part of Hexthorpe Park, close to the Bandstand, has been sealed off and is under Police guard, following the discovery of an injured man. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Hexthorpe Park MC 6

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and were yesterday still in custody.

Part of the park, close to the bandstand, was sealed off and under police guard while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “The investigation is in its very early stages and officers are at the scene carrying out initial enquiries.”

Residents spoke of their shock as police carried out their investigations.

Part of Hexthorpe Park, close to the Bandstand, has been sealed off and is under Police guard, following the discovery of an injured man. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Hexthorpe Park MC 5

Liz Reasbeck, 21, working at the Dell Cafe at the edge of the park, said: “It’s usually peaceful in the park, we don’t see much trouble around here, so the fact that something like this has happened is a big shock. Poor man.”

Breaking: Murder probe launched following discovery of body in South Yorkshire Park