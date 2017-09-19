Top cop appeals for information over attack on police officer in Doncaster

The senior detective investigating an attack on a police officer in Doncaster has issued an appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate spoke out in Hexthorpe today, where he is overseeing a police probe into an attack on a colleague.

DCI Martin Tate

He said the injured officer was attacked while attempting to make an arrest.

Officers were called to Hexthorpe at 7.30am today following reports of a single vehicle collision in Cleveland Street.

Three occupants of the car fled from the scene and ran towards Cherry Tree Lane, where the attack on the police officer took place.

Two men and a woman have been arrested over the incident.

Police officers in Hexthorpe

With the crime scene cordoned off and forensic examinations being carried, out DCI Tate said: "Local Doncaster officers attended this morning to try and detain someone for an offence, unfortunately as part of that - and we don't know the full circumstances - an officer has been seriously injured.

"We are taking it very seriously.

"We don't know the full extent of his injuries and don't know what happened so we are doing everything we need to at the scene.

"If I could appeal for local people to give us information. A number of people have come forward as witnesses with information which has been fantastic. We have had a great response from the local community."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.