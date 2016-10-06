Three men seriously injured in late night attack near Doncaster canal

Three men were attacked by a gang armed with weapons near to a Doncaster canal, police have revealed.

The men were assaulted in Barnby Dun Road, Long Sandall, at around 11.30pm on Monday night.

One of the victims was seriously injured, said South Yorkshire Police.

No arrests have yet been made, and police have not revealed details of the sort of weapons involved in the attack.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating an incident that happened last night on Barnby Dun Road, Doncaster, at around 11.30pm.

“Police were called after three men were assaulted by a group of men who had weapons.

“One man was injured in the attack and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“At this time we do not have any descriptions of the attackers and no arrests have been made.”

The area where the attack took place was cordoned off last night and remained in place this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Residents living nearby said they had got up yesterday morning to find a police presence in the area, and the road closed.

Scenes of crime officers later arrived on he scene and marked the area out with plastic squares with umbers on them, which they thought showed they were investigating a crime scene.

One resident who did not want to be named said: “There was a lot of blood on the road - it looked like a trail of blood.

“It looked like it ran from the canal to the lock gate.”

“We heard people shouting in the night.

“The this morning we saw a police car on Wheatley Hall Road.

“Something serious had obviously happened.”

One resident said they had heard that a car had also been attacked during the incident.

He added there was glass all over he road as well as bits of debris such as wing mirrors.