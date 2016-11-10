Three men arrested after ‘targeted attack’ on Doncaster street

Three men have been arrested after a targeted assault on a Doncaster street which left one man in hospital.

Police were called to Low Road West, Warmsworth, just after 11pm on Monday to reports of a traffic accident and an attack.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police attended reports of a road traffic accident and targeted attack at Low Road West, Warmsworth, at 11.15pm on Monday 7 November 2016.

“The occupants of a Ford Mondeo and a Renault Traffic van fled the scene but officers were able to trace and arrest three men, aged 25, 44 and 51, on suspicion of assault and firearms offences.

“One man was treated at hospital for injuries, not believed to be life threatening, that he sustained in the alleged assault.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1328 of 7 November.”