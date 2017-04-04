Supporting children affected by domestic abuse

Police recently invited representatives from schools and professionals from across the Humberside area to find out more about Operation Encompass - a scheme to support children affected by domestic abuse.

The scheme aims to safeguard and support children who are involved in or affected by incidents of domestic abuse. Undoubtedly witnessing domestic abuse is really distressing, especially for a child, who then often arrive at school the following day upset and unprepared. Operation Encompass aims to ensure appropriate school staff are made aware that children have been affected by domestic abuse, so they are able to support them effectively.

The scheme will result in Humberside Police contacting a school’s key adult if any child or young person has been involved or exposed to a domestic abuse the previous evening before 9am on a school day to enable support to be given dependent on the needs and wishes of the child.

Operation Encompass has been piloted in North East Lincolnshire since January and officers are working with the other local authority areas to roll out the scheme further.

The event today was be an opportunity for school representatives to hear more about the scheme from those who developed it, the impact it has had in areas where it has been introduced and how schools can implement the schemes in their settings. Following the event the force we plan to roll-out training to school safeguarding leads to ensure it becomes embedded within each school.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy McDyer said: “Tackling domestic abuse is our main priority due to the impact it has on both the victims and their wider family. Exposure to domestic abuse as a child can have long-lasting impact on a young person and it is vital that professionals from the policing, education and other agencies work together to support them as quickly after an incident as possible.

“Operation Encompass is a nationally recognised initiative for doing this and provides a clear pathway for how we can work together to safeguard young people. I am delighted that we have over 200 people from schools and social services attending to hear about the scheme and we hope to roll it out across the whole policing area following the event.”

In addition, local agencies who work with Humberside Police responding to domestic abuse will be promoting their services.

For more details about Operation Encompass visit: Operation Encompass