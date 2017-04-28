Spate of vehicle crime in south east Sheffield

Thieves have targeted four vehicles during a 24-hour crime wave in south east Sheffield.

The incidents took place between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday after and resulted in a number of items being stolen.

A wallet has been stolen from a vehicle on East Glade Road, Hackenthorpe, and a short while later thieves took a red Honda motorcycle from Westfield Avenue, Hackenthorpe.

Thieves forced the lock of a Ford Transit van on Alport Road, Frecheville, but left empty handed.

They targeted another Ford Transit van in White Lane, Charnock, but again left empty handed.

The Sheffield South East Local Policing Team is urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are always secure and to never leave valuables on display.

Contact police on 101 with information.