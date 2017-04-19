South Yorkshire murder suspects released from police custody

A teenage boy and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of an injured man in a South Yorkshire park have been released from police custody.

The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of an injured 65-year-old man in Hexthorpe Park, Hexthorpe, yesterday morning.

A post mortem examination has since concluded that the provisional cause of death was a heart attack.

South Yorkshire Police said further tests and enquiries are being carried out to 'ascertain the full circumstances of the incident'.

A spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been released from custody as enquiries continue.

"Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in Hexthorpe Park or the immediate vicinity between 2am and 4.30am on Tuesday, April 18."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

