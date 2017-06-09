Sheffield's Muslim community gathering for rally against terrorism

Sheffield's Muslim community will gather for a 'rally against terrorism' on Saturday.

The Sheffield Community Stands United Against Terrorism - a collective of members of the Pakistan Muslim Centre, Imans and community leaders - have organised the rally to take place outside the Town Hall tomorrow at 3pm.

This is in response to the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, which left 30 people dead and dozens injured. This included Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster, aged 32, who was killed when a bomb was detonated outside Manchester Arena.

In a statement, the Sheffield Community Stands United Against Terrorism collective, said: "Once again, terrorists have targeted innocent citizens in London over this weekend in a callous and heinous manner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. May the souls of our people rest in peace.

"As Muslims, we stand united against the murder and carnage that has been committed in our country during the last few days. Not only do we unequivocally condemn it, we stand united in solidarity with those who lost their loved ones and we stand united resolutely and firmly against the evil ideology of ISIS and their ideological sympathisers.

"As British Muslims, we have the full freedom to practice our religion and we see the actions of the terrorists an attempt to divide communities, to sow the seeds of hatred and to destabilise the harmony of our multicultural and pluralist society that Britain is today.

"We don’t want terrorists to define us with their evil actions, nor our religion, which we believe is a message of eternal peace for the whole mankind.

"As Martin Luther King Jr. once said darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. We believe that with moral strength and courage our communities will remain united and resolute in the face of extremism and extremists will eventually be defeated.

"We would also like to recognise the efforts of the police, ambulance and rescue services for their continued commitment to their duties in these difficult times."