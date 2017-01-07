Search for missing South Yorkshire teenager Adam

Police have appealed for help finding a missing South Yorkshire teenager.

Adam El-Refee, 13, was last seen by his mother in Doncaster at 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.

Police are concerned for Adam’s welfare and would like to speak anyone who knows his whereabouts.

He is about five feet three inches tall and of slight build.

He was wearing glasses, black trousers and a black coat with writing across the back.

If you have seen Adam or if you know where he is, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 635 of January 6.

Today’s top stories:

Exclusive: Career criminal jailed over Sheffield pub shooting was marked man with £40,000 bounty on his head



'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window



VIDEO: Protesters circle Town Hall in latest Sheffield tree demonstration



Three Sheffield off-licences face review over child safety concerns



Sheffield care home rated 'inadequate' for third time running



WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend



LIVE BLOG: Southend v Sheffield United - as it happens



VIDEO: Morgan Fox outlines his reasons for joining Sheffield Wednesday



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE



Get all the latest Owls stats



Get all the latest Blades stats