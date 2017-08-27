Search for missing 60-year-old with links to South Yorkshire

Police are looking for a missing man from Cumbria who is thought to be in Yorkshire.
Michael Gorman was last seen in Penrith at 9am on August 15.
A spokesman for Cumbria Constabulary, which is leading the search, said: "Mr Gorman has links to the Doncaster area and is believed to be somewhere in Yorkshire.
"He is described as white, 5ft 8 in tall and of large build."
If anyone has seen him they should call police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.