Search for missing 60-year-old with links to South Yorkshire

Police are looking for a missing man from Cumbria who is thought to be in Yorkshire.

Michael Gorman was last seen in Penrith at 9am on August 15.

A spokesman for Cumbria Constabulary, which is leading the search, said: "Mr Gorman has links to the Doncaster area and is believed to be somewhere in Yorkshire.

"He is described as white, 5ft 8 in tall and of large build."

If anyone has seen him they should call police on 101.