Raiders smash their way into supermarket and steal tobacco and cigarettes

Raiders smashed their way into an Isle supermarket early this morning, stealing a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol.

Humberside Police are wanting to trace four men in connection with the burglary which took place at the Co-op supermarket in Epworth.

The incident happened just after 4am on September 14 at the store in Market Place.

One of the shop's front windows was smashed, there was damage done inside the store, and an amount of cigarettes and tobacco was stolen.

The men drove off in a grey coloured Ford Kuga car in the direction of the High Street.

The raid comes just days after a similar incident in Haxey. Men broke into Greenhill Stores in Haxey in the early hours of last Sunday, also stealing cigarettes.

Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101 quoting log number 55 of 14/09/2017 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.