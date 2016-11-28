Police to breathalyse motorists in annual crackdown on drink driving in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire motorists are to be breathalysed in an annual crackdown on drink driving over Christmas and the New Year

Police patrols will be carried out, with officers stopping those they suspect to be over the limit.

In addition to law enforcement work, officers will be using the annual Christmas campaign to warn of the dangers of drinking too much.

They will highlighting the link with anti-social behaviour, sexual offences and domestic abuse, with offences traditionally increasing over the festive season.

Chief Inspector Glen Suttenwood, of South Yorkshire Police, said the consquences of drink driving can be horrifying.

A crashed car will be placed at locations across South Yorkshire to warn of the dangers of getting behind the wheel after a drink.

“The Christmas period is joyful time for all and although we do not want to stop anyone from enjoying themselves, we do want to make everyone aware of the dangers that can be caused by drink or drug driving," he said.

“To target offenders who think they are above the law, officers will be out patrolling and conducting breath tests to identify offenders who are putting themselves and others in danger by driving or having taken drugs whilst over the limit.”

To report drink drivers call 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

