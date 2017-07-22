Police target prostitutes on Doncaster streets

Have your say

Doncaster sex workers were targeting in a police operation last night.

Officers focused their efforts on prostitution on Friday.

Posting on the Doncaster Central police Facebook page, they said: "Six prostitutes were dealt with during the operation - three were issued with community protection notice warnings and three were given 48 hour dispersals not to return into the area.

"One male was also cautioned for soliciting the services of a prostitute."