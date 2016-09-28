Police stop 148 motorists for seatbelt offences in week-long operation in South Yorkshire

Nearly 150 motorists were each fined £100 for not wearing their seatbelts in a week-long crackdown in South Yorkshire.

Police officers stopped 148 drivers and issued on-the-spot fines to offenders.

They issued advice to another 30 motorists who were not wearing their belts correctly or had youngsters in a poorly fitted or incorrect car seat.

Chief Inspector Glen Suttenwood, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “It always amazes me when someone risks their life by simply refusing to wear a seat belt.

"This latest campaign shows just how rife the problem remains. Drivers are happy to flout the law and impair their own safety for the sake of the few seconds it takes to properly prepare for a journey.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are going a hundred yards or a hundred miles, you are risking a life-changing injury and death by not fastening up. We are committed to ensuring our roads become safer and will target everyone who runs the risk of not wearing a seatbelt.”

The crackdown ran in Doncaster from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18.

Joanne Wehrle, from the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said: “In a crash you are twice as likely to die if you don’t wear a seatbelt.

"Every driver and passenger in a vehicle should wear a seat belt, irrespective of how long or short the journey. Wearing a belt correctly offers the best possible protection in a crash and thousands of lives have been saved since seatbelt laws came into force.”