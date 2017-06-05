Police probe into drive-by shootings in Doncaster continues

A police probe into two drive-by shootings in Doncaster is continuing today.

Four men were inured when shots were fired from two vehicles outside a pub and a takeaway on Friday night.

South Yorkshire Police said the first shots were fired when a red Subaru Forrester and a white flatbed van drove towards the Cantley Lodge pub, Acacia Road, Cantley, at around 11.25pm.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 22, were injured in the gun attack.

Shots were then fired towards a takeaway on Everingham Road, injuring a 41-year-old man.

All the men were taken to hospital but were not seriously hurt.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police chiefs are treating the shootings as targeted attacks.

DC Andy Hotchkiss investigating said: "Any incident of this nature is understandably concerning for the local community, however we are treating the investigation as a priority and have a number of lines of enquiry to follow up."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.